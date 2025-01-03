AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DCL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.11 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-4.36%)
FCCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-5.72%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.64%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.89%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.94%)
NBP 66.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
OGDC 223.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.11%)
PAEL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PIBTL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
PPL 194.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.14%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.98%)
PTC 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
SEARL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.61%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TPLP 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.47%)
TREET 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.11%)
UNITY 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put South Africa in strong position

AFP Published January 3, 2025 Updated January 3, 2025 10:30pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAPE TOWN: Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma hit centuries and batted South Africa into a strong position on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.

South Africa were 316 for four at the close of play.

Rickelton (176 not out) and South African captain Bavuma (106) put on 235 for the fourth wicket after the pair came together with the total on 72 for three.

At that stage South Africa were in danger of wasting the advantage of winning the toss on a good batting pitch.

But Rickelton and Bavuma were seldom troubled as they posted a fifty partnership off 66 balls and scored consistently at better than four runs an over throughout their stand.

Bosch continues debut heroics to give South Africa handy lead

It was the left-handed Rickelton’s second Test century in three matches, following a shaky start to his Test career in which he had failed to register a half-century in his first 12 innings. He was in commanding form, striking 21 fours and a six off 232 balls.

Bavuma recorded the fourth Test hundred of a career in which he has made 24 half-centuries. He was out 15 minutes before the close, caught behind off occasional off-spinner Salman Agha. He hit nine fours and two sixes in a 179-ball innings.

Despite taking three wickets before lunch, it was a lacklustre performance by Pakistan, who only managed to bowl 80 overs in six-and-a-half hours and seldom looked threatening.

Pakistan opening batsman Saim Ayub suffered an ankle injury when he fell awkwardly in the outfield in the seventh over of the day. He was taken to the dressing room on a mobile stretcher and did not return to the field.

Pakistan’s hopes rose when Aiden Markram was caught behind off Khurram Shahzad for 17 after he and Rickelton put on 61 for the first wicket.

Wiaan Mulder (5) and Tristan Stubbs (0) followed in quick succession shortly before lunch, caught behind off Mohammad Abbas and Agha respectively. But the rest of the day belonged to South Africa.

Babar Azam Shan Masood Aiden Markram Ryan Rickelton World Test Championship final PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

Comments

200 characters

Rickelton, Bavuma tons put South Africa in strong position

Israeli air strikes ramp up Gaza death toll amid new truce push

Teams ‘working diligently’ to resolve internet disruption, says PTCL

National interest is supreme: PM Shehbaz vows united front against terrorism

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes 467 points higher

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Sugar Advisory Board meeting: Tanveer assures stability in sugar prices

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps sharply in December 2024

Saim Ayub ruled out of second South Africa Test after ankle injury

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

India says conveyed concerns to China over hydropower dam in Tibet

Read more stories