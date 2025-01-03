AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Tesla’s China sales rise to record high in 2024, bucking global decline

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 11:02am

BEIJING: US electric vehicle maker Tesla said on Friday its sales rose 8.8% to a record high of more than 657,000 cars in 2024, a strong performance in a competitive market in a year when its annual global deliveries fell for the first time.

Tesla’s sales in the world’s largest auto market also increased 12.8% in December from a month earlier to a record high of 83,000 units, according to Tesla China.

In 2024, Tesla delivered 36.7% of its cars to customers in China, its second-largest market, based on the sales figures.

But global deliveries nonetheless slid 1.1%, missing CEO Elon Musk’s earlier prediction of slight growth. Reduced European subsidies, a US shift toward lower-priced hybrid vehicles and tougher global competition, especially from China’s BYD, were a drag on sales.

With full-year global sales of 1.79 million cars, Tesla was still narrowly ahead of BYD, whose EV sales grew 12.1% to 1.76 million globally.

The US EV giant downsized its global workforce last year in the face of tepid demand and stiffer competition from Chinese EV makers, and cut the size of its China sales team.

As an EV price war in China enters a third year, Tesla has extended a 10,000 yuan ($1,369.99) discount on outstanding loans for its best-selling Model Y as well as zero-interest financing of up to five years for some Model 3 and Model Y cars until the end of this month.

Tesla annual deliveries fall for first time as incentives fail to drum up demand

BYD, which has led a cost-cutting competition with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and plug-in hybrids, overshot its sales target, with passenger vehicle sales up 41% to over 4.25 million units last year.

The Chinese EV champion’s overseas shipments rose 71.9% to 417,204 units, or 9.8% of its global sales, missing its export target of 450,000 for 2024, as it faces a 17% additional tariff, the lowest the EU has assigned Chinese EVs from China.

Nearly one out of five BYD cars sold out of China was in Brazil, where BYD and its contractor Jinjiang Group are facing investigations by Brazilian authorities into the conditions of the Chinese workers at the construction site of a local BYD factory.

China BYD Tesla's US electric vehicle maker Tesla EV sales

Comments

200 characters

Tesla’s China sales rise to record high in 2024, bucking global decline

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories