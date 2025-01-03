AGL 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
DCL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.49%)
DGKC 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-4.27%)
FCCL 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-7.2%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.35%)
HASCOL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.73%)
HUBC 130.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.47%)
HUMNL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.1%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
KOSM 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.74%)
MLCF 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-5.67%)
NBP 65.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.75%)
OGDC 220.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.41%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.72%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.96 (-3.01%)
PRL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.52%)
PTC 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.56%)
SEARL 107.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.53%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.08%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.14%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.53%)
TRG 67.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.19%)
UNITY 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
BR100 12,291 Decreased By -72.5 (-0.59%)
BR30 37,354 Decreased By -863.8 (-2.26%)
KSE100 116,637 Decreased By -482.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 36,770 Decreased By -166.8 (-0.45%)
Jan 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea extends Boeing 737-800 inspections following fatal crash

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2025 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s transport ministry has extended special inspections of all 101 of the Boeing 737-800 jets run by the country’s airlines by a week, after the worst aviation disaster on the country’s soil, a ministry official said on Friday.

The ministry launched the inspections following Sunday’s crash of a Boeing 737-800 operated by Jeju Air that killed 179 people.

The inspections were supposed to be completed on Friday but were extended to Jan. 10, the official told Reuters, without elaborating on the reason.

The Jeju Air flight from Bangkok to Muan county in southwestern South Korea belly-landed and overshot the regional airport’s runway, exploding into flames after hitting an embankment.

The ministry has said it would look at engines, maintenance records and landing gear on all 737-800s, and an airline’s operations could be suspended for serious violations.

The transport ministry also held an emergency meeting with chief executives of 11 airlines, including top-ranked Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines, to discuss measures to enhance aviation safety, the ministry official said.

South Korea’s investigation team said on Friday two of its members would leave for the United States next week to analyse the flight data recorder of the crash in cooperation with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The team is also studying the plane wreckage and interviewing airport control tower officials.

South Korea police search Jeju Air, airport operator over fatal plane crash

Investigators will analyse data on 107 mobile phones recovered from the crash site, including text messages, for clues on what happened leading up to the crash, Yonhap News said. South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday urged investigators to work swiftly to collect evidence from the crash scene and analyse a voice recorder.

Unanswered questions include why the aircraft did not deploy its landing gear and what led the pilot to apparently rush into a second attempt at landing after telling air traffic control the plane had suffered a bird strike and declaring an emergency.

Police said on Thursday they were searching Jeju Air and the operator of Muan International Airport and banned Jeju Air chief executive Kim E-bae and another unidentified official from leaving the country.

Boeing Jeju Air flight 7C2216 Muan International Airport Jeju Air Boeing 737 800 Jeju Air South Korea’s transport ministry Choi Sang mok US National Transportation Safety Board

Comments

200 characters

South Korea extends Boeing 737-800 inspections following fatal crash

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 Index declines nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM sees more room for policy rate cut

CCP facilitates Rs29.6bn FDI during 2024

Israeli airstrikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, Gaza authorities say

Various sectors: REMIT body discusses progress made by stakeholders

Iran, Pakistan agree to extend electricity sale agreement

Leghari’s remarks on KE’s 7-year MYT spark controversy

Tax relief withdrawal and meterization: Nepra seeks recovery plan from TESCO

Govt seeking to encroach upon PTA’s domain?

Read more stories