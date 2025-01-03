NA Speaker meets Azerbaijan Ambassador

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq visited the Azerbaijan Embassy in Islamabad, on Wednesday, where he was received by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov.

During the visit, Speaker Sadiq expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the recent tragic plane crash.

Offering prayers for the departed souls, he conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and assured them of Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in this time of grief.

Speaker Sadiq highlighted the enduring bonds of fraternity and brotherhood between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, underscoring that Pakistan considers Azerbaijan’s pain as its own.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025