AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Swiatek battles back to take Poland into United Cup semis

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2025 05:37pm

SYDNEY: Battling Iga Swiatek took Poland into a United Cup semi-final against Kazakhstan as last year’s runners-up beat Britain in the mixed-teams tournament on Thursday.

The five-time Grand Slam champion and world number two Swiatek fought back to beat Katie Boulter 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4 and give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the quarter-final in Sydney.

With the Australian Open just over a week away, Swiatek has now won all three of her singles matches at the United Cup to launch her season.

“I am just exhausted,” Swiatek, who required a medical timeout in the deciding set and had strapping on one thigh, said after prevailing in just under three hours.

“This match was crazy, so many changes in momentum.”

Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane

A relieved Swiatek added: “I took four pain killers, a lot hurt, but happy we won.”

It was a first-ever meeting between Swiatek and Boulter, who is ranked 24 in the world, but they did practise together before the United Cup.

Swiatek, at her first event since news broke in late November that she served a one-month ban for a doping violation, roared back in the second set after Boulter won a tight first.

The former number one Swiatek took a medical timeout at 2-1 down in the final set as the duo went toe-to-toe in a tense encounter.

Swiatek, 23, finally wrapped it up on first match point when Boulter fired into the net, before running over to the rest of the Poland team courtside.

Before that, the 16th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who has not been at his best to start the season and has a new coach, defeated Billy Harris 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 in the men’s singles.

The victory against a player ranked 109 places below him gave Poland one foot in the last four.

It was also a badly needed victory on a personal level for Hurkacz, who had lost both his previous singles matches at the United Cup.

“Super-pleased with myself. Today was a really difficult battle with Billy,” said Hurkacz. “Definitely happy to get through this one.”

The 27-year-old added: “This win is crucial for me to build confidence and get another match in.”

Poland will next face a Kazakhstan team led by women’s world number six Elena Rybakina after they dumped out reigning champions Germany on Wednesday.

On Friday, Italy face the Czech Republic for a place in the semi-finals against the United States.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, starts in Melbourne on January 12.

Iga Swiatek United Cup

Comments

200 characters

Swiatek battles back to take Poland into United Cup semis

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 closes nearly flat

First session of 2025: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Sale of petroleum products up 3% in December amid higher demand

Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 in southern Gaza, medics say

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

Economy: PM says govt to achieve its goals within 6 months

Pension calculation formula announced

Read more stories