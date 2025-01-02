Djokovic cruises past Monfils as rising stars impress in Brisbane

BRISBANE: Novak Djokovic was in imperious form as he demolished Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International on Thursday, with the Australian Open just over a week away.

On a day when rising stars Mirra Andreeva and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard underlined their potential, Djokovic cruised past fellow veteran Monfils in 72 minutes.

Djokovic and Monfils played an entertaining match, but the 37-year-old Serb was always in control as he notched his 20th straight win over the Frenchman.

Former world number one Djokovic next plays giant American Reilly Opelka.

“We’ve been playing a long time, I’ve known Gael since I was 15 and he was 16,” said Djokovic, who is pursuing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title when the Australian Open begins on January 12.

“I’ve had a good score against him over the years but we’ve had some incredible battles on different surfaces.

“Hopefully we can play some more before we both retire.”

The 17-year-old Russian Andreeva demolished Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-0 in the women’s draw while Mpetshi Perricard downed fourth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the men’s quarter-finals.

Zverev injured as holders Germany crash at United Cup

A year after losing to the same player at the season-opening event, Andreeva displayed her improvement over 2024 with a 63-minute romp over the Czech Republic’s Noskova.

The teenager faces Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the last eight.

“Last year she (Noskova) almost killed me in the quarter-finals so I was thinking it’s time to take my revenge,” Andreeva said.

The Russian started the year ranked 16th in the world and is tipped by many to challenge for a Grand Slam in 2025.

“My number one goal for the 2025 season is to crack the top 10,” said Andreeva, who is coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez.

The towering Mpetshi Perricard, 21, who beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in an entertaining round-one clash, again served superbly to defeat US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe.

After serving 36 aces in his three-set win over Kyrgios, the Frenchman sent down another 20 against the more experienced Tiafoe.

Mpetshi Perricard faces the 19-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik next.

“It was a good match, not very easy to play against Francis,” Mpetshi Perricard said.

“The first set was very tight on serve but I managed to put some pressure on his second serve and it worked.”