AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 223.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.48%)
BOP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.69%)
HASCOL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.18%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.89%)
MLCF 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.95%)
NBP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.17%)
OGDC 227.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.4%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.95%)
PIBTL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
PPL 200.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.07%)
PRL 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.12%)
PTC 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.17%)
SEARL 111.70 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (4.37%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.87%)
TOMCL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.33%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
TRG 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.07%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 67.2 (0.54%)
BR30 38,799 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 117,941 Increased By 933.3 (0.8%)
KSE30 37,157 Increased By 292.6 (0.79%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Virgin Australia crew allegedly raped, robbed in Fiji

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 10:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Fiji government on Thursday said police were investigating incidents involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Fiji Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement.

Virgin, which said it was aware of the alleged incidents, has sent people to Fiji to provide support, but did not provide further details in a statement to Reuters. Fiji police said the investigation so far had found some Virgin crew members had gone to a nightclub in Nadi.

“Unfortunately, two of the crew members were victims of an alleged theft and rape after exiting the nite club trying to find their way back to the hotel,” Chew said.

Viliame Gavoka, Fiji’s deputy prime minister and minister for tourism and civil aviation, in a statement, clarified that these were two separate incidents of alleged theft and sexual assault which affected two different Virgin crew members.

Gavoka expressed regret over the alleged incidents and said that a suspect known to the police for the alleged sexual assault had been questioned and that the investigation was ongoing.

Australia gives interim approval for Virgin-Qatar Airways alliance

The South Pacific island nation of Fiji is a popular tourist destination and received 76,845 visitors in November, mostly from Australia, New Zealand and North America, according to the country’s tourism website.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Reuters it was aware of the reports but declined to comment further.

New Zealand North American Virgin Australia Juki Fong Chew Viliame Gavoka

Comments

200 characters

Virgin Australia crew allegedly raped, robbed in Fiji

Buying rally continues: KSE-100 surges nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Read more stories