Pakistan

Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project: KP finalises implementation plan

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:07am

PESHAWAR: A meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Wednesday discussed and finalized an action plan for the effective implementation of the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project-II, and achieving its desired objectives.

Besides, Federal Secretary for Human Rights Allah Dino Khawaja and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Utman Khel, the representatives of the relevant federal and provincial departments and the UNDP, attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to have a coordinated mechanism between the relevant federal and provincial departments for the implementation of the project. A briefing was provided about the project's key features, objectives, proposed activities, areas of coordination challenges, and other related matters.

It was informed that this 3.5- year long project is being launched with the cooperation of the European Union and the UNDP, aimed at strengthening relevant institutions and improving the human rights situation in the province. It was apprised that under the project, human rights institutions will be established to enhance the delivery of services in the province, and all data related to human rights will be digitized and added that the digitization/Integration of data will also help streamline the people-centered complaint management system.

Furthermore, the project will introduce human rights-related programs in the higher education sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the provincial government will identify two universities for this purpose. Additionally, various measures have been proposed under the program for implementing the Human Rights National Action Plan in the province.

The Chief Minister assured the provincial government's full cooperation for the proper implementation of the project and directed all relevant departments to ensure their support in this regard. He stated that the government aims to centralize the database of marginalized and underprivileged segments of society and has already instructed the concerned authorities in this regard.

The CM expressed hope that this project would contribute to the ongoing efforts of the provincial government. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and integrated database of deserving and underprivileged groups, stating that the establishment of a centralized database and centers would enable the provision of uniform and quality facilities to all.

He added that the provincial government is working to provide necessary equipment and facilities to individuals with disabilities across the province, and the establishment of the database will accelerate progress in this regard.

He directed the appointment of focal persons for effective coordination with relevant institutions for project implementation. He also instructed the formation of a steering committee at the provincial level to ensure the project runs on sustainable bases. He emphasized including officials from the Finance and P&D departments in the steering committee, as these departments have the capacity to sustain the project permanently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

