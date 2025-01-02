AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-02

2024 most successful year in history of Punjab: Azma

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:10am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that year 2024 has been the most successful year in the history of Punjab.

“The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects in 2024, of which more than 50 have already been completed,” Azma said, adding: “All of these projects were started using Punjab's own resources.”

She emphasized that Punjab is leading in terms of development, prosperity, relief and performance among all provinces of Pakistan. “Relief has been provided to every segment of society, including students, farmers, women, and youth, without any discrimination,” Azma said, adding: “For the first time in Punjab's history, relief packages have been introduced for minorities.”

She further said that for four years, Punjab's resources were ruthlessly looted by Pinky, Googi, and the Captain. She also mentioned that Maryam Nawaz has rectified the injustices faced by the people of Punjab.

“Today, the standard of living in Punjab is far better than in other provinces, which has led to an increase in Maryam Nawaz's popularity,” she said, adding: “InshaAllah, the journey of development in Punjab will continue in the same manner for the next four years.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

