Nuclear installations, facilities: Pakistan, India swap annual exchange of lists

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have swapped the annual exchange of lists of nuclear installations and facilities between the two countries, said the Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement elaborated that Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities in pursuant to the mutual Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between the two neighbours.

Signed on 31 December 1988, the agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year, read the FO statement.

Accordingly, FO said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

