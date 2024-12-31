Jasmine Paolini on fire as Italy surge into United Cup quarter-finals

SYDNEY: A red-hot Jasmine Paolini led Italy into the quarter-finals of the mixed-team United Cup on Tuesday, with the world number four in sizzling form.

The 28-year-old demolished France’s Chloe Paquet, who broke into the top 100 for the first time last year, 6-0, 6-2 at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

It followed her 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of Belinda Bencic in her season-opening match to fire a warning shot heading into the Australian Open.

Paolini had a memorable 2024, finishing runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and winning her second career title in Dubai.

She also triumphed with Italy in doubles at the Paris Olympics and helped her country to Billie Jean King Cup glory.

“I played a really solid match. I was happy with my performance and focused all the time,” she said.

“Everything worked pretty well. Not too many mistakes and my level was high.”

Paolini won the first seven games before Paquet got on the scoreboard. But it was a minor blip with the Italian quickly taking charge again with a flurry of winning volleys to claim victory.

Her teammate Flavio Cobolli put Italy 1-0 ahead with a battling 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-2 upset of French world number 14 Ugo Humbert.

It was the second consecutive win of the season for the 22-year-old, who has been steadily climbing the rankings in recent years to his current world number 32.

“It was a great battle to start the season, so I’m really happy about the match,” said Cobolli, who saved a match point in the second set.

“I played a really good match and also it was tough to come back (against) Ugo.”

Humbert served for the match at 6-3, 5-4, but Cobolli recovered to take it to a tiebreak and saved match point at 8-7 before rallying in the third set for the win.

Iga Swiatek’s Poland play the Czech Republic looking to join Italy in the last eight in Sydney on Wednesday while Britain meet Australia.

The Perth quarter-finals are almost complete, with the Coco Gauff-led United States able to book the last slot if they beat Croatia later Tuesday.

The winner will meet China.

Elena Rybakina’s Kazakhstan are through and will face defending champions Germany, led by Alexander Zverev.