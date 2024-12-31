AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.33%)
Sports

Newcastle manager Howe hails defensive improvement after win at Man United

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 10:50am

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said his side’s winning run was built on defensive improvement after they claimed a fourth straight Premier League victory with a 2-0 win at Manchester United on Monday.

Newcastle have conceded just once in their last five games in all competitions, with four successive clean sheets in the league helping them climb to fifth.

“Early in the season we were on the other end of it by conceding early goals and it makes such a difference,” Howe told the BBC.

“We gave ourselves mountains to climb at times, particularly on the road, and it is great to reverse it the last few games. “Those goals have helped with momentum and confidence and from that point we have never looked back.”

Howe marked out goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for praise but said the whole side had helped deliver the clean sheet. “Really pleased for Martin and the back line, the whole team really, for the clean sheet,” he added.

‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ presented to veteran referees

“Historically we have prided ourselves on being strong defensively and it is great to see us returning to that.”

Early goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton earned Newcastle the win, which put them just three points off Chelsea in fourth.

“Confidence is the ultimate thing that makes the difference,” Howe added.

“The players are playing in their best positions and look happy and comfortable and our injury record has also improved from last year.”

Newcastle next visit Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Saturday.

Manchester United Newcastle Eddie Howe

