KARACHI: As a result of merger/ amalgamation of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) with and into Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) and on fulfilment of relevant requirements, FFBL will stand delisted from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with effect from Tuesday (Dec 31).

This was announced by PSX through its notice sent to all concerns on Monday.

