AGL 38.01 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.91%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.21%)
DCL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.41%)
DFML 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.31%)
DGKC 104.00 Increased By ▲ 5.02 (5.07%)
FCCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.17%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.71%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.91%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.08 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.49%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.85 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (1.7%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.72%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 196.35 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.52%)
PRL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.24%)
PTC 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.7%)
SEARL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.88%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.18%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.05%)
TRG 71.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.75%)
UNITY 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.43%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183 (1.53%)
BR30 37,992 Increased By 814.2 (2.19%)
KSE100 113,313 Increased By 1962.1 (1.76%)
KSE30 35,605 Increased By 565.7 (1.61%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-30

2025 to be observed as ‘Insurance Awareness Year’

Press Release Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 07:18am

KARACHI: The Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mumtaz Ali Shah, has announced that the year 2025 will be observed as the “Year of Awareness” regarding insurance-related issues across the country.

During an online conference with regional insurance officers, Mumtaz Ali Shah directed that all pending cases be resolved on an urgent basis by March next year. He stressed the importance of ensuring that valid claims owed by insurance companies are paid promptly to maintain the institution’s commitment to delivering free and immediate justice to the public.

To implement this initiative effectively, a high-powered committee has been formed under the leadership of Director General Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui.

The committee will organize awareness seminars in colleges, universities, press clubs, and chambers of commerce throughout the year. Additionally, open courts will be held in rural areas to engage with communities at the grassroots level.

Mubashir Naeem Siddiqui encouraged the public to report their issues related to insurance claims through the provided toll-free number, email, or website. He added that the awareness campaign will be expanded using newspapers, print media, and social media to educate citizens about insurance fraud and promote insurance literacy across the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Insurance Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Federal Insurance Ombudsman Insurance Awareness Year

Comments

200 characters

2025 to be observed as ‘Insurance Awareness Year’

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories