AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.75 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.4%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.83%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
DFML 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
DGKC 104.20 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.27%)
FCCL 36.99 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.79%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.4%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.71%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.01 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.33%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 223.90 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (1.27%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (4.42%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 195.99 Increased By ▲ 4.46 (2.33%)
PRL 39.81 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.27%)
PTC 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
TELE 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.42%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TREET 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.89%)
TRG 71.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.77%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,169 Increased By 181.6 (1.51%)
BR30 37,984 Increased By 806.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 113,304 Increased By 1953.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 35,598 Increased By 558.6 (1.59%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

Shutter-down strike observed in Kashmore over lawlessness

NNI Published 30 Dec, 2024 08:03am

KASHMORE: A complete shutter-down strike is being observed in district Kashmore over poor law and order situation and recovery of kidnapped persons.

The Hindu community of the area called this shutter-down strike. All main business centres and bazars, including Shahi Bazar, Muslim Bazar, Alamdar Chowk, Ladies Market, and small markets, remained close.

The Hindu community stated that district Kashmore has already become a hub of kidnapping for ransom and dacoity and killings.

They said that dacoits kidnapped, murdered, and snatched goods from innocent citizens in day light and managed to escape successfully.

They demanded Sindh chief minister and IGP Sindh to take stern action against these dacoits and provide safety to citizens.

Khairpur police continued targeted operations in the Kutcha area against the dacoits. The operation was started three days earlier.

The targeted operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP City and DSP Gambat. During the operation, police destroyed hidden locations of dacoits. The police are also monitoring the hideouts of dacoits through drone cameras.

SSP Khairpur said that no one will be allowed to create a law and order situation in the area and any bid will be dealt with as per law.

He said that any dacoit who will surrender before the police will be provided full legal assistance. He said that curbing crime is his top priority.

SSP Khairpur said that this targeted operation is being conducted to provide secure and safe environment to the people, and any terrorist will be dealt with iron hands.

law and order situation shutter down strike Kashmore

Comments

200 characters

Shutter-down strike observed in Kashmore over lawlessness

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories