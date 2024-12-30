Shutter-down strike observed in Kashmore over lawlessness

KASHMORE: A complete shutter-down strike is being observed in district Kashmore over poor law and order situation and recovery of kidnapped persons.

The Hindu community of the area called this shutter-down strike. All main business centres and bazars, including Shahi Bazar, Muslim Bazar, Alamdar Chowk, Ladies Market, and small markets, remained close.

The Hindu community stated that district Kashmore has already become a hub of kidnapping for ransom and dacoity and killings.

They said that dacoits kidnapped, murdered, and snatched goods from innocent citizens in day light and managed to escape successfully.

They demanded Sindh chief minister and IGP Sindh to take stern action against these dacoits and provide safety to citizens.

Khairpur police continued targeted operations in the Kutcha area against the dacoits. The operation was started three days earlier.

The targeted operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP City and DSP Gambat. During the operation, police destroyed hidden locations of dacoits. The police are also monitoring the hideouts of dacoits through drone cameras.

SSP Khairpur said that no one will be allowed to create a law and order situation in the area and any bid will be dealt with as per law.

He said that any dacoit who will surrender before the police will be provided full legal assistance. He said that curbing crime is his top priority.

SSP Khairpur said that this targeted operation is being conducted to provide secure and safe environment to the people, and any terrorist will be dealt with iron hands.