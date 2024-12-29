AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Novak Djokovic plans to keep playing for ‘years to come’

AFP Published 29 Dec, 2024 11:30am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRISBANE: Novak Djokovic said Sunday he planned to keep playing for “years to come” – with more tournaments on his schedule in 2025 – as he looks to take down the new guard led by Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alzaraz.

The 37-year-old had a disappointing campaign last year by his standards, failing to win a Grand Slam and claiming just one title – Olympic gold in Paris.

He has slipped to number seven in the world and said he wanted to get his ranking back to “where it should be”.

“I’m looking for a good start to the season, I’m looking for more consistency across all the tournaments,” he said as he prepared to play at the Brisbane International this week.

“I’m looking to play more tournaments this year than I played last season, so hopefully also my level is going to go up.

“Hopefully I will win a few more tournaments and my ranking will go up to where it should be.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is beginning a season for the first time without any of the other so-called “Big Four” on the other side of the net following the retirements this year of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Roger Federer called it quits in 2022.

As they faded, Sinner and Alcaraz stepped up to become the new Grand Slam kings.

Novak Djokovic escapes major upset at Indian Wells Serbian

Djokovic, who is targeting an 11th Australian Open title next month and a record 25th Grand Slam crown, said he had no thoughts of retirement despite turning 38 in May.

“The way I’m feeling today, I still think that I can go strong for years to come,” he said.

“But how long I’m going to feel motivated to keep going is unpredictable.

“I still love this sport and I still love competing.”

The Serb, the top seed, starts his campaign against Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in what will be his first official tournament since losing to Sinner in the final of the 2024 Shanghai Masters in October.

Djokovic will also play doubles alongside Nick Kyrgios, who is making a competitive return after playing just one ATP Tour singles match in two years following knee, foot and wrist injuries.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open Jannik Sinner Carlos Alzaraz

Comments

200 characters

Novak Djokovic plans to keep playing for ‘years to come’

At least 177 dead in South Korea’s worst plane crash

Registration of madrasa: President signs Societies Registration Act 2024

Rabada unlikely batting star as South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller

Azerbaijan accuses Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

Impeached South Korean president defies summons third time in a row

Jasprit Bumrah gives India a shot at victory, but Australia lead by 333

North Korea launches ‘toughest’ US strategy in key party meeting

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

Talks with IPPs help govt save Rs 1trn?

PM orders strict action against power theft

Read more stories