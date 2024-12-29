Minister briefs Austrian envoy on ensuring rights of minorities

LAHORE: In a significant diplomatic and cultural exchange, Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora held a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Andree Wick at his camp office on Friday.

During the meeting, Minister Arora provided a detailed briefing on various measures taken by the Punjab government to ensure the protection and empowerment of religious minorities. The Minister highlighted the progressive steps undertaken by the provincial government to foster inclusivity and promote religious harmony.

The Minister emphasized the recent initiatives aimed at celebrating religious festivals and uplifting minority communities, including the historic Christmas ceremony held at Asif Town’s Prayers Church where Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, made her presence felt for the first time.

He spoke about the distribution of Christmas grants and the upcoming inauguration of the minority cards which will benefit 50,000 families in January 2025. Furthermore, the Minister shared details of the Punjab government’s participation in several interfaith celebrations, including CM’s visit to Marymambad, the government-level observance of the Baisakhi and Diwali festivals, and the Honhaar Scholarship Program, which includes scholarships for minority youth. He also mentioned the Laptops Scheme, which aims to enhance educational opportunities for deserving students from minority communities.

He also briefed about upcoming five years strategic plan with the help of World Bank for the protection of religious minorities as well all segments of the society.

Ambassador Andree Wick and other members of the Austrian delegation commended the Punjab government’s efforts in promoting interfaith dialogue and advancing the rights of religious minorities. They expressed appreciation for the inclusive policies and initiatives introduced by the provincial government, acknowledging their significance in building a more tolerant and equitable society.

