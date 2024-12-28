SPI inflation up WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended December 27, 2024, increased by 0.80 percent due to an increase in the prices of chicken (22.47 percent), tomatoes (20.75 percent), sugar (2.19 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (1.17 percent), cooking oil 5-litre (0.74 percent), and LPG (0.18 percent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 5.08 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (138.53 percent), ladies sandal (75.09 percent), potatoes (61.17 percent), pulse gram (51.17 percent), moong (31.51 percent), powdered milk (25.62 percent), beef (24.28 percent), garlic (17.27 percent), gas charges for q1 (15.52 percent), cooked daal (15.10 percent), shirting (14.36 percent) and firewood (13.14 percent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (36.20 percent), onions (31.21 percent), chilies powder (20.00 percent), eggs (12.89 percent), masoor (11.18 percent), rice basmati broken (7.98 percent), diesel (7.49 percent), electricity charges for q1 (6.96 percent), maash (6.27 percent), bread (6.01 percent), and petrol (5.64 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased and 24 (47.06 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review recorded at 326.96 points against 324.38 points during the same period of previous week.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs 17,732, Rs 17,732-Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889-Rs 29,517, Rs 29,518-Rs 44,175 and above Rs 44,175 increased by 0.69 percent, 0.78 percent, 0.76 percent, 0.82 percent and 0.81 percent respectively.

The items prices of which increased during the period under review included, chicken (22.47 percent), tomatoes (20.75 percent), sugar (2.19 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (1.17 percent), firewood whole 40kg (0.95 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib2.5kg tin each (0.91 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.74 percent), cooked beef (0.69 percent), mustard oil (0.69 percent), beef with bone (0.59 percent), gur (0.37 percent), moong (0.32 percent), LPG (0.18 percent), masoor (0.18 percent), mutton (0.15 percent), Sufi washing soap 250gm cake each (0.09 percent) and cooked daal (0.02 percent).

The items prices of which decreased during the period under review included; onions (8.13 percent), potatoes (2.38 percent), pulse mash (1.28 percent), pulse gram (0.78 percent), bananas (0.68 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.50 percent), eggs (0.30 percent), rice basmati broken (0.15 percent), wheat flour bag 20kg (0.14 percent) and garlic (0.03 percent).

