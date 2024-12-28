AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
European shares close higher on finance, healthcare boost

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2024 06:57am

FRANKFURT: Europe’s STOXX 600 index clocked its first weekly advance in three on Friday, boosted by advancing healthcare and financial shares, capping off a holiday-shortened week.

The pan-European benchmark closed 0.7% up, hitting its highest level in a week and gaining about 1% in a week where trading volumes were below average and several markets were shut throughout the period.

Most bourses across the region also closed up, with Germany’s DAX rising 0.7%, France’s CAC 40 adding 1%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 ended 0.2% higher.

“We’re coming out of a Christmas holiday, and trading volumes are extremely weak. We cannot really draw conclusions about what we see these days,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

On the day, autos was the biggest percentage advancer, up 1.4%. Aiding gains on the broader benchmark was healthcare, which rose almost 1% on the back of a 2.1% rise in heavyweight Novo Nordisk.

Euro zone banks also added 1.3% with French banks like Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas amongst top advancers.

Despite the STOXX 600 scaling all-time highs earlier this year, its overall gain for 2024 stands at a modest 5.2%. A mix of geopolitical tensions, a sluggish Chinese recovery, and a lacklustre domestic economic outlook have contributed to the slow momentum.

In contrast, the S&P 500 in the United States has jumped about 25% for the year, while blue-chip stocks in Mainland China are up 16%. “Europe is suffering because of soft economic outlook and soft economic growth, and partly due to soft economic growth in China,” Ozkardeskaya added.

“The continent is kind of in the crisis mode right now, compared to their US peers, which are rather in a rally and euphoria mode.” Food and beverages, which houses Europe’s biggest spirits makers, is on track to become the worst performing sub-sector for the year, closely followed by automakers.

Banks and insurance are the top performing ones so far.

With just a few more days to the New Year, investors are looking for any developments related to US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

His anticipated policies, which are generally viewed as inflationary, and proposed tariffs could weigh on European economic activity.

