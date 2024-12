KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing Swat Trade Show 2024, scheduled from December 28 - 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat.

The trade show will be inaugurated by Chief Executive of TDAP Zubair Motiwala and Secretary TDAP, Sheryar Taj and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024