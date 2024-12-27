AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Auto leads recovery in Indian shares after last week’s slide

Reuters Published December 27, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares rose on Friday to log gains in a holiday-thinned week, led by auto stocks after last week’s sharp drop made valuations relatively more attractive.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.27% to end at 23,813.4 on the day, while the BSE Sensex added 0.29% to 78,699.07.

Both benchmarks gained about 1% each this week, after a 5% slide last week, the most in 30 months, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s projection of fewer rate cuts in 2025 tarnished the appeal for emerging markets.

“The latest drop in Indian markets has cooled valuations in large-caps and the dip in the markets has been met with buying activity,” Motilal Oswal Wealth Management said in a note.

The smallcaps and midcaps rose about 0.2% each this week.

Indian shares set to open higher

Around 180 million shares, on average, were traded on the Nifty 50 in each of the last four sessions, well below the 300-million-share daily average this year.

Analysts expect the market to drift until the quarterly earnings season starts in the second week of January.

Nine of the 13 major sectors advanced this week.

Autos rose 1% on the day and 2.3% for the week, the most among all sectors. Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were among the top five Nifty 50 gainers.

Consumer stocks added 1.5% this week, led by a 2.7% rise in ITC.

The tobacco company’s gains were spurred by India’s finance minister’s comments last weekend that tax rates on some items, including tobacco, would not change, contrary to market expectations of an increase.

On the day, Cochin Shipyard climbed 5% after it won an order worth 4.5 billion rupees ($52.6 million), while water treatment company VA Tech Wabag rose 4% on winning a 78-million-euro ($81.2 million) order.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Auto leads recovery in Indian shares after last week’s slide

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories