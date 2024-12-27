AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
Christmas arrangements: CM appreciates administration, police

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the administration and police for making better security arrangements on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

She directed the administration and police to continue serving the public with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

She said, “The peaceful holding of prayer ceremonies in the churches on Christmas is welcoming. The district administration and Punjab Police have nicely performed their duties to ensure security on Christmas.”

She added, “Everyone is free to celebrate one’s religious rituals in Punjab and ensuring protection of the minority community is the foremost responsibility of all of us.”

