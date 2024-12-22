AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Khamenei says Iran does not have or need regional proxy forces

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2024 05:35pm
This handout picture released by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on December 22, 2024, shows him looking on as he makes a speech to visitors in Tehran. Iran’s supreme leader denied on December 22 that groups around the region functioned as Tehran’s proxies, warning that if his country chose to “take action”, it would not need them anyway. Photo: AFP
This handout picture released by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on December 22, 2024, shows him looking on as he makes a speech to visitors in Tehran. Iran’s supreme leader denied on December 22 that groups around the region functioned as Tehran’s proxies, warning that if his country chose to “take action”, it would not need them anyway. Photo: AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader denied Sunday that the groups around the region functioned as Tehran’s proxies, warning that if his country chose to “take action”, it would not need them anyway.

The remarks came after a year in which Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza suffered heavy losses in wars with Israel, and two weeks after the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who had been a key link in Tehran’s so-called axis of resistance.

Another spoke of that axis, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, have been repeatedly targeted by the United States and Britain over their attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes, launched in solidarity with Palestinians.

“The Islamic Republic does not have a proxy force. Yemen fights because it has faith. Hezbollah fights because the power of faith draws it into the field. Hamas and (the Islamic) Jihad fight because their beliefs compel them to do so. They do not act as our proxy,” supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a group of visitors in Tehran.

“They (the Americans) keep saying that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxy forces in the region! This is another mistake,” he said, adding: “If one day we want to take action, we do not need a proxy force.”

Syria leader vows country will not negatively interfere in Lebanon

Earlier this month, Syrian rebels’ lightning push to Damascus from their strongholds in the northwest ended the decades-long rule of Assad’s family, which had been an ally of Tehran.

Khamenei predicted “the emergence of a strong, honourable group” in Syria, saying the country’s young men had “nothing to lose.”

“His university, school, home, street and life are insecure; what should he do? He must stand with strength and determination against those who have designed this insecurity and those who have implemented it, and God willing, he will overcome them.”

Assad had long played a strategic role in Iran’s anti-Israel axis of resistance, particularly in facilitating the supply of weapons to Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon.

The axis of resistance also includes Hamas, the Houthis and smaller Shia militia groups in Iraq.

All of the groups are united in their opposition to Israel and its main backer the United States.

The supreme leader, who has the final say in major state policies, also accused the United States of trying to create chaos and unrest in Iran.

“The Iranian nation will trample under its strong feet anyone who accepts America’s mercenary role in this regard,” he said.

Syria Bashar al Assad Yemen Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Gaza Hamas Yemen Houthis Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Israel and Hezbollah Gaza truce talks Syrian rebels Gaza ceasfire Syria crisis

Comments

200 characters

Khamenei says Iran does not have or need regional proxy forces

PIA flights’ resumption to Europe will prove to be milestone: Aleem

‘Fitna Al Khwarij’ to be hunted down till its elimination: COAS

Piqued by huge tax evasion, PM orders crackdown

PIA adds 11th Airbus 320 to operational fleet

Donald Trump says he might demand Panama hand over canal

US fighter shot down in ‘apparent case of friendly fire’ over Red Sea

‘Tax laws (amendment) bill likely to be challenged in courts’

Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

Read more stories