AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US fighter shot down in ‘apparent case of friendly fire’ over Red Sea

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2024 10:34am

WASHINGTON: The US military said it mistakenly shot down one of its own fighter aircraft over the Red Sea early on Sunday, forcing both pilots to eject.

Both were rescued, one with minor injuries, after the “apparent case of friendly fire,” which is being investigated, US Central Command said in a statement.

The fighter was an F/A-18 Hornet flying off the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman.

One of the carrier’s escort ships, the missile cruiser Gettysburg, “mistakenly fired on and hit” the plane, the statement said.

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East: US military

The Red Sea has been a hotbed of military activity for more than a year as US forces battle Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi, which has carried out attacks against shipping in the region.

The US military said it had fired on Houthi drones and missiles over the Red Sea on Saturday, and had attacked command-and-control and missile storage sites in Sanaa.

Iran Yemen Sanaa Houthis US military Russian military Red Sea US Central Command Russia’s military bases in Syria

Comments

200 characters

US fighter shot down in ‘apparent case of friendly fire’ over Red Sea

‘Tax laws (amendment) bill likely to be challenged in courts’

Imran sets up team for talks with govt: Omar

PTI rejects award of sentences by military courts

Airport outsourcing: Dar-led panel to approve PAA’s recommendations

Equities outperform major asset classes

‘Judges for CBs, HCs’: Justice Mansoor says ‘rules must provide mechanism, criteria’

JCP gives CB judges six-month extension

Senate panel asks Pesco to resolve issues facing industry

Colluding to influence fresh milk prices: CCP imposes penalties on three dairy associations

Missile capabilities: Pakistan dismisses US concerns

Read more stories