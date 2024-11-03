AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East: US military

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2024 12:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: American B-52 bombers have arrived in the Middle East, the US military said Saturday, a day after Washington announced their deployment in a warning to Iran.

“B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility,” the military command for the Middle East and surrounding countries said in a post on social media.

Netanyahu claims Israel hit Iran hard

The United States announced on Friday evening that it was sending the bombers, fighter and tanker aircraft and ballistic missile defence destroyers to the Middle East.

“Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement on the deployment.

Iran Guards chief warns Israel of ‘bitter consequences’ after attack

Israel launched strikes against Iran on October 26, hitting military infrastructure while steering clear of critical nuclear and oil sites, and the country’s supreme leader has vowed that Tehran will retaliate for Israeli attacks.

Iran has carried out two major attacks against Israel in 2024 – one in April after a strike on its consulate in Damascus that was blamed on Israel, and another in October that Tehran said was in response to the assassination of leaders of armed groups it backs in the Middle East.

Israel Iran Middle East Tehran Pentagon Damascus US military US Central Command Israel Gaza conflict Israeli attacks Israel Iran conflict American B 52 bombers missile defence destroyers Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder

Comments

200 characters

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East: US military

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Ajaz Patel stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

Bangladeshi killed in air strike in Lebanon: govt

Kamala Harris tops Trump in Iowa in latest Des Moines Register poll

North Korean white paper says South’s president has raised risk of nuclear war

Read more stories