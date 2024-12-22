Airport outsourcing: Dar-led panel to approve PAA’s recommendations

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the steering committee on outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The committee decided to approve the recommendations of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) that the bidder was technically qualified for outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

The steering committee directed the Ministry of Aviation to expedite the completion of the outsourcing process for the Islamabad International Airport.

