AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Heavyweight foes Usyk, Fury set for titanic rematch

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2024 05:35pm

RIYADH: Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury reprise their heavyweight “fight of the century” on Saturday with multiple titles and both fighters’ place in history on the line.

Usyk edged a split decision at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena in May, handing Fury his sole defeat and becoming the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era.

The unbeaten Ukrainian has exuded his trademark calm before the rematch while the newly bearded Fury, aching for revenge, has veered between moody silence and venomous threats.

Usyk, 37, and his 36-year-old rival were locked in an incredible 11-minute face-off on Thursday that ended with the sweating Fury cursing and hurling insults.

Much like their absorbing duel seven months ago, the first heavyweight unification bout in 25 years, Saturday’s return to the 22,000-seat venue is difficult to call.

Usyk, formerly an outstanding amateur and an Olympic champion, is 22-0 including 14 knock-outs and was undisputed cruiserweight champion before uniting the heavyweight belts within six fights.

The intelligent, mobile southpaw throws his array of shots with unerring accuracy, while supreme fitness makes him notoriously dangerous in the closing rounds.

Although the scoring was tight in May, he had Fury in serious trouble in the ninth when the buckling Briton took a standing eight count before being saved by the bell.

Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

“Gypsy King” Fury, however, is a natural boxer with the instinctive ring smarts of a man who hails from generations of bare-knuckle champions.

The 6ft 9ins (206cm) Lancastrian comes in at 281 pounds (127.4kg) fully clothed, the heaviest of his career, indicating intent to dominate a man who is six inches shorter and 55 pounds lighter.

Fury also boasts a strong record in rematches, after prevailing convincingly in his trilogies against Derek Chisora and Derek Chisora.

‘You can’t write him off’

“It’s a hard one to say because if I’m a betting man, I would pick Oleksandr Usyk,” Dillian Whyte, who lost to Fury at London’s Wembley in April 2022, told Sky Sports.

“But I know from history and seeing Fury fight and knowing his resolve, and being in camp with him and fought him and seen that he has always bounced back.

“It’s hard to go against him because you can’t just write him off. You think he’s finished, he’s not going to come back, and then he just comes back and produces the goods.”

One question that hangs over Fury (34-1-1) is his conditioning after a personal life that has touched the depths of alcoholism, substance abuse and depression.

Crimea’s Usyk, meanwhile, is a model professional and comes fired by patriotic fervour as Ukraine approaches three years since the Russian invasion.

By beating Fury, “The Cat” joined the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Mike Tyson as undisputed heavyweight champion, and the first since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

If Fury, the bookies’ slight underdog, brings Usyk’s reign to an end, he would become only the sixth three-time heavyweight champion, a bracket that includes Hall-of-Famers Ali, Lewis and Vitali Klitschko, the last man to achieve the feat in 2008 and now mayor of Kiev.

Only the WBA, WBO and WBC belts are now on the line after Usyk, focused on the lucrative rematch, relinquished his IBF title rather than face challenger Daniel Dubois.

Reports put the prize purse at an increased $190 million with Usyk, as defending champion, expected to receive the bigger share – a reversal of fortunes from May.

The fight sits high in the portfolio of Saudi Arabia’s oil-funded push into sports, which has drawn accusations of “sportswashing” its dubious human rights record.

After Formula One, the LIV Golf tour, Newcastle United and a swathe of ageing football stars, the conservative kingdom’s strategy confirmed its crowning moment this month when it was awarded football’s 2034 World Cup.

Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk

Comments

200 characters

Heavyweight foes Usyk, Fury set for titanic rematch

May 9 riots: 25 convicted by military courts, says ISPR

Syria’s new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

Drone attack hits Russian city 1,000km from Ukraine frontier

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Sherry Rehman urges stakeholders to incentivise EV buyers to overcome climate change impacts

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Read more stories