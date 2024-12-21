AGL 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
AIRLINK 197.36 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.78%)
BOP 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.36%)
CNERGY 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
DFML 35.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
DGKC 96.86 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (4.67%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.77%)
FFBL 88.94 Increased By ▲ 6.64 (8.07%)
FFL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.29%)
HUBC 127.55 Increased By ▲ 6.94 (5.75%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.92%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (6.15%)
NBP 61.42 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.69%)
OGDC 214.67 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.66%)
PAEL 38.79 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.22%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
PPL 193.08 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.45%)
PRL 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 103.60 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.78%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.85%)
TREET 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
TRG 55.59 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.14%)
UNITY 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 11,727 Increased By 342.7 (3.01%)
BR30 36,377 Increased By 1165.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 10 killed in Iran as bus falls into ravine: state TV

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2024 05:32pm
File Photo
File Photo

TEHRAN: At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran’s western Lorestan province, state media reported.

“Aid and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area,” Mohammad Ghadami, the provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, told state TV.

Lorestan is around 350 kilometres (220 miles) southwest of the capital Theran.

Iran has a poor road safety record, with more than 20,000 deaths in accidents recorded between March 2023 and March 2024, according to local media citing the Iranian judiciary’s Forensic Medicine Organisation.

In August, at least 28 Pakistani pilgrims en route to Iraq for a Muslim religious ritual were killed when their bus crashed in central Iran.

Teacher killed, 20 hurt as bus falls into ravine

And in June 2004, more than 70 people died in a massive fire caused by a collision between a gasoline tanker and a bus in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Balochestan.

The truck collided at night with the bus, which was stopped near a police station, setting six buses and five trucks ablaze in a radius of about 50 metres.

Iran Red Crescent ravine Lorestan

Comments

200 characters

At least 10 killed in Iran as bus falls into ravine: state TV

May 9 riots: 25 convicted by military courts, says ISPR

Syria’s new rulers name foreign minister amid push for international relations

Drone attack hits Russian city 1,000km from Ukraine frontier

Soldier martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Sherry Rehman urges stakeholders to incentivise EV buyers to overcome climate change impacts

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 45,227

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured

Digital channels drive 87pc of retail payments

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Read more stories