Ukraine says Russia attacked it with 113 drones overnight

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2024 12:55pm

KYIV: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones overnight, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday, adding that it downed 57 of them while 56 others failed to reach their targets – usually as a result of being jammed by electronic warfare systems.

The air force said Russia also fired one S-400 missile at central Ukraine but that there was no damage from it.

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 88 Russian drones overnight

Moscow launches near-daily attacks with dozens of drones at Ukraine in an effort to exhaust its air defences.

