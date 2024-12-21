Ukraine says Russia attacked it with 113 drones overnight

KYIV: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones overnight, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday, adding that it downed 57 of them while 56 others failed to reach their targets – usually as a result of being jammed by electronic warfare systems.

The air force said Russia also fired one S-400 missile at central Ukraine but that there was no damage from it.

Moscow launches near-daily attacks with dozens of drones at Ukraine in an effort to exhaust its air defences.