KYIV: Ukraine’s air force said on Friday Russia launched 132 drones to attack the country overnight, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Of the 132 drones, 88 drones were downed by the air force, 41 were “lost”, likely due to electronic warfare, and one drone returned to the Russian territory, according to the statement.