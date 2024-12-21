Jail improvements: CJP says satisfied with efforts of Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi expressed satisfaction over the upgradation efforts and support provided by the government of Punjab to the prisoners in the province.

He directed the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab, to move ahead on his planned changes in the prison manual so that its improvement should begin appearing.

The CJP, Yahya Afridi, on Friday, visited District Prison Rahimyar Khan, which was his third day to remote areas of the country. During the visit he was accompanied by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, a judge of Lahore High Court (LHC), the Registrar of the Supreme Court, the District and Sessions Judge Rahim Yar Khan, and the Inspector General of Prisons.

The IG Prison Punjab briefed the chief justice on the ongoing and planned infrastructure improvement programme and provision of facilities to the inmates.

According to the statement issued by the Registrar’s office, The CJP desired that such improvement initiative should be shared with the Committee which is working on his behalf so that it focuses other areas which need attention. He reiterated his commitment for finalizing recommendations of all provincial prison reforms committees within three months, to address weaknesses in the implementation.

CJP Afridi’s visit forms part of his commitment to get first hand glimpse of the prison and inmates conditions. This is part of his determination to introduce substantively reforming the Criminal Justice System to which prisons are an integral part.

During the inspection of the district jail, the chief justice reviewed the facilities provided to inmates. He visited the female and juvenile sections, the jail dispensary and bakery and showed satisfaction. He also met the under-trial and convicted prisoners. He noted that there are certain prisoners whose cases were moving at a slow pace.

The CJP desired that the District and Sessions Judge shall examine such cases of abnormal delay and ensure speedy disposal. He emphasised upon the skill development of the inmates so that they contribute towards the society after completing their jail term.

The chief justice highly appreciated the efforts of certain philanthropist organisations in providing additional facilities of health and education. He also directed the district judiciary to avail window of Law and Justice Commission in payment of fine of convicted prisoners and financing of legal aid to deserving inmates. Justice Afridi appreciated the efforts of the jail superintendent in maintaining the premises of the prison in good condition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024