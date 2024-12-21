WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Dec 20, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 19-Dec-24 18-Dec-24 17-Dec-24 16-Dec-24
Chinese yuan 0.104976 0.10464 0.10471 0.104765
Euro 0.796526 0.800149 0.80054 0.800927
Japanese yen 0.0049484 0.00495861 0.0049445 0.004958
U.K. pound 0.965448 0.969731 0.968625 0.964843
U.S. dollar 0.766259 0.762337 0.762637 0.762933
Algerian dinar 0.0057105 0.00569682 0.005701
Australian dollar 0.477073 0.481263 0.484732 0.486522
Botswana pula 0.055707 0.0558031 0.0560538 0.0561519
Brazilian real 0.12392 0.12372 0.123646 0.126096
Brunei dollar 0.562805 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513
Canadian dollar 0.533235 0.531505 0.533126 0.535805
Chilean peso 0.0007752 0.00076936 0.0007704 0.0007759
Czech koruna 0.0317292 0.0318397 0.0319469 0.0319875
Danish krone 0.106754 0.107326 0.10738
Indian rupee 0.009007 0.00897532 0.00898 0.0089941
Israeli New Shekel 0.211791 0.212646 0.211785 0.211456
Korean won 0.0005333 0.00053065 0.0005315 0.0005325
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48745 2.47874 2.47972 2.48068
Malaysian ringgit 0.170204 0.170641 0.171456 0.17105
Mauritian rupee 0.0161651 0.0163044 0.0163319 0.0161732
Mexican peso 0.0374878 0.0378528 0.0376866 0.0378725
New Zealand dollar 0.431021 0.438839 0.441071 0.440098
Norwegian krone 0.0674203 0.0680281 0.0680531 0.0683619
Omani rial 1.99287 1.98267 1.98345 1.98422
Peruvian sol 0.20438 0.204023 0.204814
Philippine peso 0.0129907 0.012968 0.0129954 0.0130635
Polish zloty 0.187148 0.187671 0.187735 0.188049
Qatari riyal 0.210511 0.209516 0.209597
Russian ruble 0.0074092 0.0074044 0.0074134
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204336 0.20329 0.20337 0.203449
Singapore dollar 0.562805 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513
South African rand 0.0419218 0.04216 0.0424754
Swedish krona 0.0694897 0.0697821 0.069925
Swiss franc 0.855104 0.852774 0.85054 0.854731
Thai baht 0.0221424 0.0222645 0.0223333 0.0223596
Trinidadian dollar 0.112608 0.112664 0.112928
U.A.E. dirham 0.208648 0.207662 0.207742
Uruguayan peso 0.0170958 0.0171102 0.0171983
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
