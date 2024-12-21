AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-21

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2024 06:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Dec 20, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        19-Dec-24      18-Dec-24      17-Dec-24      16-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104976        0.10464        0.10471       0.104765
Euro                             0.796526       0.800149        0.80054       0.800927
Japanese yen                    0.0049484     0.00495861      0.0049445       0.004958
U.K. pound                       0.965448       0.969731       0.968625       0.964843
U.S. dollar                      0.766259       0.762337       0.762637       0.762933
Algerian dinar                  0.0057105     0.00569682       0.005701
Australian dollar                0.477073       0.481263       0.484732       0.486522
Botswana pula                    0.055707      0.0558031      0.0560538      0.0561519
Brazilian real                    0.12392        0.12372       0.123646       0.126096
Brunei dollar                    0.562805       0.564318       0.564707       0.565513
Canadian dollar                  0.533235       0.531505       0.533126       0.535805
Chilean peso                    0.0007752     0.00076936      0.0007704      0.0007759
Czech koruna                    0.0317292      0.0318397      0.0319469      0.0319875
Danish krone                     0.106754                      0.107326        0.10738
Indian rupee                     0.009007     0.00897532        0.00898      0.0089941
Israeli New Shekel               0.211791       0.212646       0.211785       0.211456
Korean won                      0.0005333     0.00053065      0.0005315      0.0005325
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.48745        2.47874        2.47972        2.48068
Malaysian ringgit                0.170204       0.170641       0.171456        0.17105
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161651      0.0163044      0.0163319      0.0161732
Mexican peso                    0.0374878      0.0378528      0.0376866      0.0378725
New Zealand dollar               0.431021       0.438839       0.441071       0.440098
Norwegian krone                 0.0674203      0.0680281      0.0680531      0.0683619
Omani rial                        1.99287        1.98267        1.98345        1.98422
Peruvian sol                      0.20438       0.204023       0.204814
Philippine peso                 0.0129907       0.012968      0.0129954      0.0130635
Polish zloty                     0.187148       0.187671       0.187735       0.188049
Qatari riyal                     0.210511                      0.209516       0.209597
Russian ruble                   0.0074092                     0.0074044      0.0074134
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.204336        0.20329        0.20337       0.203449
Singapore dollar                 0.562805       0.564318       0.564707       0.565513
South African rand              0.0419218        0.04216      0.0424754
Swedish krona                   0.0694897                     0.0697821       0.069925
Swiss franc                      0.855104       0.852774        0.85054       0.854731
Thai baht                       0.0221424      0.0222645      0.0223333      0.0223596
Trinidadian dollar               0.112608       0.112664       0.112928
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208648                      0.207662       0.207742
Uruguayan peso                  0.0170958      0.0171102      0.0171983
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Aurangzeb vows to overhaul tax machinery

Cabinet refuses to relax Import Policy Order for stuck vintage cars

Three Gencos’ CEOs suspended

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

26th Amendment challenged in SC

Madressah registration: Fazl seems optimistic after meeting PM

PTBA for establishing body to monitor govt spending

Underpasses, overhead bridges: Maryam for developing green belts

Collective Investment Schemes: SECP sets standardised performance benchmarks

PM makes body to review ‘allowances to govt servants’

Read more stories