WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 20, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 19-Dec-24 18-Dec-24 17-Dec-24 16-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104976 0.10464 0.10471 0.104765 Euro 0.796526 0.800149 0.80054 0.800927 Japanese yen 0.0049484 0.00495861 0.0049445 0.004958 U.K. pound 0.965448 0.969731 0.968625 0.964843 U.S. dollar 0.766259 0.762337 0.762637 0.762933 Algerian dinar 0.0057105 0.00569682 0.005701 Australian dollar 0.477073 0.481263 0.484732 0.486522 Botswana pula 0.055707 0.0558031 0.0560538 0.0561519 Brazilian real 0.12392 0.12372 0.123646 0.126096 Brunei dollar 0.562805 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513 Canadian dollar 0.533235 0.531505 0.533126 0.535805 Chilean peso 0.0007752 0.00076936 0.0007704 0.0007759 Czech koruna 0.0317292 0.0318397 0.0319469 0.0319875 Danish krone 0.106754 0.107326 0.10738 Indian rupee 0.009007 0.00897532 0.00898 0.0089941 Israeli New Shekel 0.211791 0.212646 0.211785 0.211456 Korean won 0.0005333 0.00053065 0.0005315 0.0005325 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48745 2.47874 2.47972 2.48068 Malaysian ringgit 0.170204 0.170641 0.171456 0.17105 Mauritian rupee 0.0161651 0.0163044 0.0163319 0.0161732 Mexican peso 0.0374878 0.0378528 0.0376866 0.0378725 New Zealand dollar 0.431021 0.438839 0.441071 0.440098 Norwegian krone 0.0674203 0.0680281 0.0680531 0.0683619 Omani rial 1.99287 1.98267 1.98345 1.98422 Peruvian sol 0.20438 0.204023 0.204814 Philippine peso 0.0129907 0.012968 0.0129954 0.0130635 Polish zloty 0.187148 0.187671 0.187735 0.188049 Qatari riyal 0.210511 0.209516 0.209597 Russian ruble 0.0074092 0.0074044 0.0074134 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204336 0.20329 0.20337 0.203449 Singapore dollar 0.562805 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513 South African rand 0.0419218 0.04216 0.0424754 Swedish krona 0.0694897 0.0697821 0.069925 Swiss franc 0.855104 0.852774 0.85054 0.854731 Thai baht 0.0221424 0.0222645 0.0223333 0.0223596 Trinidadian dollar 0.112608 0.112664 0.112928 U.A.E. dirham 0.208648 0.207662 0.207742 Uruguayan peso 0.0170958 0.0171102 0.0171983 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

