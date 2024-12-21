AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 197.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.85%)
BOP 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
CNERGY 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
DCL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.19%)
DFML 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.22%)
DGKC 97.50 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.36%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (8.14%)
FFL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.61%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (5.88%)
HUMNL 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
KOSM 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (6.86%)
NBP 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.49%)
OGDC 215.50 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (2.05%)
PAEL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.91%)
PIBTL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.11%)
PPL 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.09%)
PRL 38.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (10.02%)
SEARL 105.98 Increased By ▲ 8.04 (8.21%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TREET 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.94%)
TRG 55.99 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 11,739 Increased By 355.4 (3.12%)
BR30 36,418 Increased By 1206.5 (3.43%)
KSE100 109,513 Increased By 3238.2 (3.05%)
KSE30 34,513 Increased By 1160.1 (3.48%)
Dec 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US tells Syria new leader that reward for his arrest dropped

AFP Published 21 Dec, 2024 12:46am

WASHINGTON: A senior US diplomat told Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday that Washington was scrapping a reward for his arrest as she welcomed “positive messages” from their talks, including a promise to fight terrorism.

Barbara Leaf, the top US diplomat for the Middle East, said she told Sharaa of the “critical need to ensure terrorist groups cannot pose a threat inside of Syria or externally, including to the US and our partners in the region.”

“Ahmed al-Sharaa committed to this,” Leaf told reporters after the meeting in Damascus.

“Based on our discussion, I told him we would not be pursuing the Rewards for Justice reward offer,” she said.

Syrian rebels say public institutions will remain under supervision of the ‘former prime minister’

Leaf, part of the first formal visit by US diplomats to Damascus since the early days of the brutal civil war, said that Sharaa “came across as pragmatic” and that their talks were “quite good, very productive, detailed.”

“We welcomed positive messages” from Sharaa since his rooted HTS rebels toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad, Leaf said.

“We will be looking for progress on these principles and actions, not just words,” she said.

Sharaa and his rebels, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remain on Washington’s terror blacklist. Leaf did not comment on the designation but said that after her discussions with Sharaa, “it’s a little incoherent, then, to have a bounty on the guy’s head.”

Sharaa has spoken of inclusion and disbanding rebel factions. Leaf said she reinforced “the importance of inclusion and broad consultation during this time of transition.”

“We fully support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that results in an inclusive and representative government which respects the rights of all Syrians, including women, and Syria’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.”

Assad, a largely secular leader from the Alawite minority, was the main Arab ally of Iran’s Shiite cleric-run state, which has faced a slew of setbacks at the hands of Israel.

Asked about Iran’s future role in Syria, Leaf said, “If I’m to judge by today, Iran will have no role whatsoever – and it shouldn’t, frankly.”

Iran, with its deployment of Revolutionary Guards and Lebanese militia Hezbollah, “really preyed upon and really viciously brutalized the Syrian people,” she said.

Syria Ahmed al Sharaa Barbara Leaf

Comments

200 characters

US tells Syria new leader that reward for his arrest dropped

KP Apex Committee decides to dismantle bunkers, heavy weaponry in Kurram

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

KSE-100 gains over 3% as buying returns to PSX

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

Ex-IMF chief Rato sentenced to new prison term over corruption

PM Shehbaz calls for early completion of Business Facilitation Centres

Unilever, FrieslandCampina fined for marketing ‘frozen desserts’ as ‘ice cream’

Israel’s Netanyahu eyes Iran after military aggression against Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria

Trump wants EU to buy more US oil and gas or face tariffs

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

Read more stories