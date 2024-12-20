AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
World

US charges ‘Chinese agent’ over political influence

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2024 05:01pm

LOS ANGELES: China’s ruling Communist Party used an agent in California to influence state politics, US prosecutors said Thursday as they unveiled criminal charges against a Chinese national.

FBI agents arrested Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 64, at his home in Chino Hills, near Los Angeles, on charges that he acted as an agent for a foreign government while getting involved in local politics.

The complaint claims Sun served as the campaign manager and close confidante for an unnamed politician who was running for local elected office in 2022.

During the campaign, he is alleged to have conspired with Chen Jun – a Chinese national sentenced to prison last month for acting as an illegal agent of Beijing – regarding his efforts to get the politician elected.

The US Department of Justice said Chen discussed with Chinese government officials how they could influence local politicians, particularly on the issue of Taiwan.

US considers ban on China’s TP-Link over national security concerns, WSJ reports

China considers the self-ruled island of Taiwan part of its territory.

Beijing – which has said it would never rule out using force to bring Taiwan under its control – has been accused of using local influence campaigns, among other tactics, to sway global opinion on the issue.

Charging documents say after the local politician won office in late 2022, Chen instructed Sun to prepare a report on the election to be sent to Chinese government officials, who expressed their thanks for his work.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is deeply concerning,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

“We cannot permit hostile foreign powers to meddle in the governance of our country.”

Sun was charged with one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

He also faces one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, which carries a maximum penalty of five years.

Asked about the charges on Friday, Beijing’s foreign ministry said it was “not aware of the details in the case you mentioned”.

But spokesman Lin Jian said “China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries.”

“The international community sees clearly who is actually wantonly interfering in the internal affairs of other countries,” he said during a regular briefing.

