Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0231 GMT

BANGKOK: The Thai baht dropped in morning trade on Friday as the US dollar remained supported by a hawkish US rate outlook and the yen weakened to a five-month low after the Bank of Japan held rates steady.

The baht had fallen by 0.24% to 34.58 per dollar at 0231 GMT.

It has weakened 1.2% against the dollar since the start of the year, but is still Asia’s second-strongest currency after the Malaysian ringgit.

Thai baht weaker vs US dollar at 0225 GMT

Bank of Thailand Assistant Governor Sakkapop Panyanukul said on Thursday the central bank is closely monitoring the baht and will ensure it is not too volatile.