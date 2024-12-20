AGL 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.56%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
DCL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
DFML 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.04%)
DGKC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.87%)
FCCL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.92%)
FFBL 85.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.08%)
FFL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 124.99 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (3.63%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.6%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.96%)
NBP 59.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 213.01 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.87%)
PAEL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
PPL 190.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.3%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.7%)
PTC 25.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (8.74%)
SEARL 100.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.1%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.51%)
TPLP 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.58%)
TREET 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.95%)
TRG 54.42 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.93%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 11,538 Increased By 154.1 (1.35%)
BR30 35,739 Increased By 527.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 107,844 Increased By 1568.6 (1.48%)
KSE30 33,929 Increased By 576 (1.73%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No relief for Indian rupee as robust US data supports Fed’s hawkish stance

Reuters Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 11:17am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to hold near its all-time low at the open on Friday after robust US data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at a measured pace next year.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 85.06-85.08 to the US dollar, near its lifetime low of 85.0850 hit on Thursday.

The dollar index and US yields extended their post-Fed rally on Thursday.

Indian rupee ends nearly flat

The 10-year US yield hit nearly 4.60%, the highest in more than six months, while the dollar index scaled a two-year peak. Data released on Thursday showed that US third-quarter GDP grew at faster clip than expected and jobless claims declined more than anticipated.

The data, which indicated that the economy is in good shape and the labour market is holding up, came a day after the Fed signalled fewer rate cuts in 2025 amid sticky inflation.

“The US data just basically provided one more reason to buy the dollar, if one was needed,” a currency trader at a bank said. The rupee “just can’t avoid” the impact of what is happening in the overall emerging market (EM) currencies space, and “honestly, it is good that it does not”, he said.

Investors dumped EM currencies on Thursday on worries that US rates are likely to remain higher for longer, prompting their central banks to take steps to defend their currency.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

No relief for Indian rupee as robust US data supports Fed’s hawkish stance

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

Hoechst Pakistan plans to establish subsidiary in UAE

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Read more stories