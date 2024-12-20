AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
AIRLINK 192.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.68%)
BOP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.65%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.63%)
DGKC 93.50 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.04%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.12%)
FFBL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.07%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.57%)
HUBC 122.10 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.24%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.07%)
KOSM 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.64%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.32%)
OGDC 210.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.44%)
PAEL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
PPL 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.22%)
PRL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.99%)
SEARL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.57%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
TREET 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.94%)
TRG 54.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.14%)
UNITY 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 11,425 Increased By 41.4 (0.36%)
BR30 35,289 Increased By 77 (0.22%)
KSE100 106,808 Increased By 532.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 33,494 Increased By 141.1 (0.42%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Senators urge Biden to grant ByteDance 90-day reprieve from law requiring sale

Reuters Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 08:46am

WASHINGTON: Democratic Senator Ed Markey and Republican Senator Rand Paul on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to extend by 90 days a Jan. 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell the U.S. assets of its short-video app TikTok or face a ban.

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will consider the legal challenge of TikTok and ByteDance, seeking an injunction to halt the looming ban or sale and will hold arguments on the matter on Jan. 10.

“Given the law’s uncertain future and its consequences for free expression, we urge you to trigger the 90-day extension before January 19,” the senators wrote Biden.

The White House and TikTok did not immediately comment.

The challengers are appealing a lower court’s ruling that upheld the law. TikTok is used by about 170 million Americans. Congress passed the measure in April and Biden, a Democrat, signed it into law.

The Justice Department had said that as a Chinese company, TikTok poses “a national-security threat of immense depth and scale” because of its access to vast amounts of data on American users, from locations to private messages, and its ability to secretly manipulate content that Americans view on the app.

TikTok has said it poses no imminent threat to U.S. security.

TikTok and ByteDance say the law violates free speech protections under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

TikTok appeals US ban law to Supreme Court, citing free speech

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday, in a brief filed with the Supreme Court, urged the court to reject any delay, comparing TikTok to a hardened criminal. Other senators like Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Richard Blumenthal say ByteDance must follow the law.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to ban TikTok during his first term in the White House in 2020, has reversed his stance and promised during the presidential race this year that he would try to save TikTok. Trump said this week he has “a warm spot in my heart for TikTok” and that he would “take a look” at the matter.

TikTok ByteDance US President elect Donald Trump Democratic Senator Ed Markey Republican Senator Rand Paul

Comments

200 characters

Senators urge Biden to grant ByteDance 90-day reprieve from law requiring sale

Intra-day update: rupee records slight gain against US dollar

Sanctions on Pakistan’s missile program not meant to ‘color other areas of cooperation’: US State Dept

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Read more stories