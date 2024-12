WASHINGTON: TikTok on Friday said it would go to the US Supreme Court to fight a law that could see it banned in the United States on January 19.

"The Supreme Court has an established historical record of protecting Americans' right to free speech, and we expect they will do just that on this important constitutional issue," the company said, after losing an appeal in a federal court.