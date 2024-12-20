Forex reserves up by $32m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $32 million during last week.

According to a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) the total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $ 16.633 billion as of Dec 13, 2024 up from $16.601 billion as of Dec 6, 2024.

During the week, the SBP reserves increased by $ 31 million to $ 12.082 billion.

Net forex reserves held by commercial banks increased by $1.1 million to $4.551 billion at the end of last week.

