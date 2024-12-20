AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-20

Sindh vying to provide affordable, clean electricity: minister

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that the Sindh government is making significant efforts to provide affordable and clean electricity to the people of the province. Speaking at a seminar titled “Energy Crisis” organised by Pakistan Business Arena at a local hotel, he said the government is actively working on improving the energy crisis situation in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted that rapid progress is being made on projects such as solar parks, wind corridors, and coal-based power plants. He pointed out that the cheapest electricity is currently being generated from Thar coal, which is contributing 2,740 megawatts of power to the national grid, benefiting the entire country.

He added that the solar park project will primarily benefit the people of Karachi, as the electricity generated from it will be supplied to K-Electric. Additionally, the electricity produced from the Nooriabad Wind Corridor is also cost-effective. A total of 100 megawatts of electricity from the Nooriabad Wind Corridor is currently being supplied to K-Electric through the Sindh Transmission Dispatch Company (STDC).

Nasir Shah explained that the Sindh Electricity Procurement Regulatory Authority (Sepra) is being activated, and tariffs for solar and coal energy will be determined through this authority. The electricity generated from the solar park will be supplied to distribution companies, and customers consuming between 100 and 200 units of electricity will receive substantial benefits.

He further mentioned that foreign investors have shown great interest in alternative energy projects. He encouraged local investors to come forward with their proposals, assuring them of complete government support.

Shah emphasised that this is an excellent opportunity for local investors to collaborate with Chinese partners, particularly in light of global restrictions, which create favourable conditions for domestic businesses.

The provincial government also plans to provide electric vehicle charging facilities across Sindh. This initiative will be solar-powered under a public-private partnership model. The government aims to establish charging points every 40 kilometres, making intercity travel more convenient and reducing fuel costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Bilawal Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

Sindh vying to provide affordable, clean electricity: minister

PM for global action on Gaza, Lebanon

Putin says Russia is ready to compromise with Trump on Ukraine war

PIA sell-off: govt says getting enhanced bids

$1.23bn gas dwelling carried out in 3 years, Senate panel told

PIA, Discos sell-off bids falter: Senate panel taps ex-ministers for guidance

FO says fresh US sanctions ‘biased’

Leasing govt land: Punjab cabinet approves terms & conditions

Gas price hike: Industrialists urge govt to revisit decision

2022 Sindh floods: WB Board likely to approve $450m housing project today

Pakistan-Azerbaijan PTA: FBR unveils tariff concessions on imports

Read more stories