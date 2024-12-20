AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Energy reforms need of the hour: EEPF

Press Release Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

KARACHI: The Energy and Economy Parliamentary Forum has convened its third meeting chaired by Dr Nafisa Shah, and co convened by Arbab Sher Ali and Shezra Mansab Ali and attended by Senator Sadia Abbasi and MNAs Mubeen Jutt, Danial Chaudhry, Dr Amjad Ali.

According to statement, the meeting reiterated that comprehensive and all encompassing energy reforms were the need of the hour and agreed to convene a parliamentary consultation to review the ongoing negotiations on the IPPs. The meeting recommended that the negotiations took place in a fair manner with focus on both national and international law and allowing level playing field to all sides.

The forum also discussed the privatization of Discos and proposed the government to consider provincialisation of Discos in public private partnership mode especially of loss making Discos as a first step. Privatisation of profit making Discos may further burden the government with energy losses and circular debt, the meeting noted, and burden the consumers with unchecked billing.

The forum remains committed to proposing actionable solutions for a more robust energy sector, the meeting resolved.

