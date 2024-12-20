UAF establishing first-ever agri & food museum

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture, Faisalabad is establishing the country’s first ever agriculture and food museum in order to preserve our great agrarian heritage. It will showcase agricultural evolutionary times, and culture to the modern technology era.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday stated this while addressing the inaugural session of workshop titled ‘Museum’ at the Centre for Advanced Studies Auditorium.He said the University came into existence in 1906 as the Punjab Agricultural College and Research Institute Lyallpur and was the first agricultural institute of the sub-continent, which brought revolution and introduced innovation to the sector.

He said that by the end of the 19th century, the British government had set up the Famine Commission to formulate a strategy to deal with famine and other food challenges. This institution, UAF, was established on the recommendations of famine Commission.