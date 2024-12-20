AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-20

Asian currencies tumble on Fed’s hawkish rate outlook

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

THAILAND: Emerging Asian stocks tumbled to multi-month lows and currencies weakened against a strong dollar on Thursday, as risk aversion prevailed after the US Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of rate cuts in the coming year.

The broader MSCI index of international emerging markets equities dropped as much as 1.6% and MSCI’s emerging markets currency index fell 0.5% to its lowest level in more than four months.

The US central bank cut interest rates on Wednesday, as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell said more reductions in borrowing costs now hinged on further progress in lowering stubbornly high inflation.

The hawkish tilt from the Fed sent traders heavily dialling

back on easing expectations next year and pushed the dollar near a two-year peak.

“Powell’s pivot back to price stability risks has seen the markets rapidly unwind expectations on further cuts next year, pushing yields and the US dollar higher and tightening financial conditions meaningfully across the globe - kryptonite for EM asset prices,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

South Korea’s won, which had already been weighed down by domestic political turmoil, dropped 1% to its weakest level in 15 years.

The Indian rupee declined past 85 to the US dollar for the first time, with traders saying the central bank was likely selling dollars to support the currency.

The Malaysian ringgit retreated 0.8% and the Indonesian rupiah fell more than 1% in its seventh straight session of losses.

Bank Indonesia (BI) said the rupiah’s sharp fall to a fresh four-month low was due to the impact of Fed’s policy outlook, and said it would act to stabilise the currency against any excessive volatility.

The drop came despite the BI holding interest rates steady on Wednesday as it focused on supporting the rupiah.

Maybank analysts, however, cautioned that the dollar rally faces downside risks in the near term, as markets often overshoot after the Fed’s validation, only to be corrected by subsequent data releases.

Regional stocks tumbled as well, with those in Jakarta dropping as much as 2.2% to their lowest point in nearly six months. Stocks in India and Taiwan slipped 1% and 1.8%, respectively.

Manila equities slumped 2% to their lowest levels since late-June, as traders await the central bank’s decision later in the day.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) is expected to cut rates by a quarter point for the third consecutive time as inflation stays under control and the economy weakens.

Among other emerging markets, Brazil’s real tumbled to hit a record low as financial markets put the Brazilian government’s spending plans and wide budget deficit to the test.

