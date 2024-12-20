AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
Gold rebounds from one-month low after Fed’s hawkish signal

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2024 02:43am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained on Thursday, rebounding from a one-month low, as the market digested the US Federal Reserve’s hint of a gradual policy easing next year, with investors awaiting more data to gauge the economy’s health.

Spot gold gained 0.7% to $2,605.20 per ounce as of 1301 GMT, having hit its lowest since Nov. 18 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 1.3% to $2,619.50. Markets initially dropped after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at fewer rate cuts next year, but quickly recovered as investors recognized this aligned with recent expectations, said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.

The Fed’s “dot plot” released on Wednesday forecast two quarter-point rate cuts next year, aligning with recent futures market trends. Powell said an interest rate hike does not appear to be a likely outcome as the Fed works to bring inflation down to its 2% target. The focus now will be on key US GDP and initial jobless claims data later in the day, besides core PCE data — the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — on Friday.

“Gold sold off, showcasing once more that it is not an inflation hedge per se, but regained some lost ground on a threatened US government shutdown,” said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer. US President-elect Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration push to sway Congress could complicate efforts to prevent a government shutdown, potentially disrupting air travel and law enforcement ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Gold is considered a safe investment option during economic and geopolitical turmoil and tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment. “The short- to medium-term US economic outlook might bring more headwinds than tailwinds for gold, extending the current consolidation,” Menke said.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan held rates steady, but a dissenting call to raise borrowing costs signals potential policy tightening next year. Spot silver edged down 0.1% to $29.34 per ounce, platinum added 1.1% at $929.05 and palladium advanced 1.3% to $914.25.

