President for enhancing parliamentary cooperation with KSA

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the need for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and high-level exchanges with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to deepen the fraternal relationship between Pakistan and KSA.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties with KSA for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The president expressed these views while talking to the Chairman of the Shura Council of KSA, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, who along with members of the Shura Council called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, members of Parliament and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the delegation, the president said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and brotherly ties, rooted in shared faith, history, and culture. He highlighted the immense potential for expanding economic and investment cooperation and called for making efforts to fully realise this potential.

The president expressed concern over the grave situation in the Middle East, arising out of the Israeli aggression targeting innocent civilians in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. He said that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with their brothers and sisters from Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

The president conveyed his greetings and good wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Prince Muhammed bin Salman. He said that the people of Pakistan prayed for the good health, well-being and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the need to transform the longstanding bilateral relationship into a more robust and strategic partnership. Dr Al-Sheikh described his visit to Pakistan as highly productive, noting that he had fruitful discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and parliamentarians.

Chairman of the Shura Council of KSA conveyed the greetings and good wishes of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the president’s health.

