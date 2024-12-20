WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Dec 19, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 18-Dec-24 17-Dec-24 16-Dec-24 13-Dec-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10464 0.10471 0.104765 0.104805
Euro 0.800149 0.80054 0.800927 0.802291
Japanese yen 0.0049586 0.0049445 0.004958 0.004989
U.K. pound 0.969731 0.968625 0.964843 0.964496
U.S. dollar 0.762337 0.762637 0.762933 0.762779
Algerian dinar 0.0056968 0.005701 0.005699
Australian dollar 0.481263 0.484732 0.486522 0.485661
Botswana pula 0.0558031 0.0560538 0.0561519 0.056217
Brazilian real 0.123646 0.126096 0.1263
Brunei dollar 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112
Canadian dollar 0.533126 0.535805 0.535998
Chilean peso 0.0007694 0.0007704 0.0007759 0.000782
Czech koruna 0.0318397 0.0319469 0.0319875 0.032066
Danish krone 0.107326 0.10738 0.107588
Indian rupee 0.0089753 0.00898 0.0089941 0.008991
Israeli New Shekel 0.212646 0.211785 0.211456 0.212296
Korean won 0.0005307 0.0005315 0.0005325 0.000533
Kuwaiti dinar 2.47874 2.47972 2.48068
Malaysian ringgit 0.170641 0.171456 0.17105 0.171296
Mauritian rupee 0.0163044 0.0163319 0.0161732 0.016092
Mexican peso 0.0376866 0.0378725 0.03787
New Zealand dollar 0.438839 0.441071 0.440098 0.439895
Norwegian krone 0.0680531 0.0683619 0.068714
Omani rial 1.98267 1.98345 1.98422
Peruvian sol 0.204023 0.204814
Philippine peso 0.0129954 0.0130635 0.013082
Polish zloty 0.187671 0.187735 0.188049 0.18724
Qatari riyal 0.209516 0.209597
Russian ruble 0.0074044 0.0074134 0.007375
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20329 0.20337 0.203449
Singapore dollar 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112
South African rand 0.04216 0.0424754 0.04281
Swedish krona 0.0697821 0.069925 0.069674
Swiss franc 0.852774 0.85054 0.854731 0.853411
Thai baht 0.0222645 0.0223333 0.0223596 0.022418
Trinidadian dollar 0.112664 0.112928 0.112921
U.A.E. dirham 0.207662 0.207742
Uruguayan peso 0.0171102 0.0171983 0.017119
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
