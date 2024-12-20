WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Dec 19, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Dec-24 17-Dec-24 16-Dec-24 13-Dec-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10464 0.10471 0.104765 0.104805 Euro 0.800149 0.80054 0.800927 0.802291 Japanese yen 0.0049586 0.0049445 0.004958 0.004989 U.K. pound 0.969731 0.968625 0.964843 0.964496 U.S. dollar 0.762337 0.762637 0.762933 0.762779 Algerian dinar 0.0056968 0.005701 0.005699 Australian dollar 0.481263 0.484732 0.486522 0.485661 Botswana pula 0.0558031 0.0560538 0.0561519 0.056217 Brazilian real 0.123646 0.126096 0.1263 Brunei dollar 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112 Canadian dollar 0.533126 0.535805 0.535998 Chilean peso 0.0007694 0.0007704 0.0007759 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0318397 0.0319469 0.0319875 0.032066 Danish krone 0.107326 0.10738 0.107588 Indian rupee 0.0089753 0.00898 0.0089941 0.008991 Israeli New Shekel 0.212646 0.211785 0.211456 0.212296 Korean won 0.0005307 0.0005315 0.0005325 0.000533 Kuwaiti dinar 2.47874 2.47972 2.48068 Malaysian ringgit 0.170641 0.171456 0.17105 0.171296 Mauritian rupee 0.0163044 0.0163319 0.0161732 0.016092 Mexican peso 0.0376866 0.0378725 0.03787 New Zealand dollar 0.438839 0.441071 0.440098 0.439895 Norwegian krone 0.0680531 0.0683619 0.068714 Omani rial 1.98267 1.98345 1.98422 Peruvian sol 0.204023 0.204814 Philippine peso 0.0129954 0.0130635 0.013082 Polish zloty 0.187671 0.187735 0.188049 0.18724 Qatari riyal 0.209516 0.209597 Russian ruble 0.0074044 0.0074134 0.007375 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20329 0.20337 0.203449 Singapore dollar 0.564318 0.564707 0.565513 0.566112 South African rand 0.04216 0.0424754 0.04281 Swedish krona 0.0697821 0.069925 0.069674 Swiss franc 0.852774 0.85054 0.854731 0.853411 Thai baht 0.0222645 0.0223333 0.0223596 0.022418 Trinidadian dollar 0.112664 0.112928 0.112921 U.A.E. dirham 0.207662 0.207742 Uruguayan peso 0.0171102 0.0171983 0.017119 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

