AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Dec 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Right Quest urges implementation of harm reduction strategies for smoke-free Pakistan

Press Release Published December 19, 2024

KARACHI: A seminar was held recently where experts advocating for tobacco harm reduction encouraged for regulatory measures for smoke-free alternatives to help address the country’s significant public health challenges related to smoking, stated a press release.

Right Quest, an advocacy group, hosted a stakeholder seminar on Tobacco Harm Reduction which was attended by public health officials, medical professionals, and representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the media, and local community members who play crucial roles in enhancing public awareness and advocating for harm reduction policies.

“Pakistan grapples with high smoking rates, contributing to over 160,000 smoking-related deaths annually. Despite being a signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, current measures, including heavy taxation and bans, have not led to significant reductions in smoking prevalence,” the press release stated.

“According to WHO, a large proportion of the world’s 1.3 billion smokers reside in low- and middle-income countries like Pakistan, further straining healthcare systems.”

Adnan Farooq, CEO of Right Quest, emphasized the importance of exploring new strategies to combat smoking-related issues.

“The economic burden of smoking-related illnesses in Pakistan is substantial, estimated at Rs615 billion annually, approximately 1.6% of the country’s GDP. It’s time to explore complementary solutions such as regulated smoke-free alternatives, which could play a role in reducing harm and improving public health outcomes,” he said.

International examples provide useful insights. Countries like Sweden and Japan have demonstrated how the integration of smoke-free alternatives into tobacco control policies can reduce smoking rates. Sweden’s use of snus and oral nicotine pouches has made it the first country in the world to achieve a smoke-free status, with only 4.5% of the population smoking. Similarly, Japan reported a significant decline in smoking rates following the introduction of HTPs. These alternatives, such as oral nicotine pouches, e-cigarettes (vapes), and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), are believed to reduce harm by eliminating combustion, which produces many of the toxic chemicals found in traditional cigarettes.

Right Quest supports a balanced approach to regulation, aiming to ensure smoke-free products are safe, while also educating consumers and discouraging misuse. “Evidence shows that smoke-free products contain fewer harmful chemicals compared to traditional cigarettes, which could make them a viable option for smokers seeking alternatives,” Farooq added.

The organization ensured that such seminars would be held in the future to raise awareness on tobacco harm reduction and would involve policymakers, health professionals, and other stakeholders to consider these alternatives as part of a modernized tobacco harm reduction control strategy. By taking a collaborative approach, Pakistan can work towards reducing the health and economic burdens associated with smoking while ensuring safeguards are in place for public safety.

Comments

200 characters

Right Quest urges implementation of harm reduction strategies for smoke-free Pakistan

Shah Mehmood, Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in May 9 GHQ attack case

Bloodbath at PSX: KSE-100 plunges record 4,795 points amid correction

India to play Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

D-8 summit: PM Shehbaz says youth key driver to economic development

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $31mn, now stand at $12.08bn

No UAE visa issue, waiting for Islamabad to sign FTA: UAE consul general

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

Rupee records slight decline against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Read more stories