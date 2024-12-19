AGL 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
AIRLINK 193.91 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-4.49%)
BOP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.36%)
CNERGY 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-10.7%)
DCL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-9.39%)
DFML 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-8.9%)
DGKC 92.54 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-5.65%)
FCCL 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.83%)
FFBL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-4.78%)
FFL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-8.27%)
HUBC 120.61 Decreased By ▼ -10.96 (-8.33%)
HUMNL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.95%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-10.32%)
MLCF 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.63%)
NBP 59.81 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-9.9%)
OGDC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -9.59 (-4.34%)
PAEL 37.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-9.43%)
PPL 190.32 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.82%)
PRL 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.2%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-7.93%)
SEARL 97.94 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.96%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.87%)
TOMCL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.79%)
TPLP 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
TREET 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-9.51%)
TRG 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-8.91%)
UNITY 32.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-11.11%)
BR100 11,349 Decreased By -541.2 (-4.55%)
BR30 34,972 Decreased By -2384.1 (-6.38%)
KSE100 106,275 Decreased By -4795.3 (-4.32%)
KSE30 33,353 Decreased By -1555.7 (-4.46%)
Copper hits 5-week low on selling sparked by dollar jump

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 04:59pm

LONDON: Copper prices fell to five-week lows on Thursday as the dollar jumped to near two-year peaks after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled rates would be cut at a slower pace next year.

Also weighing on industrial metals was the prospect of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump imposing tariffs on imports, which could trigger a trade war and hit economic growth and demand around the world.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $8,906 a metric ton at 1124 GMT from an earlier $8,893, the lowest since November 14.

A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and subdues demand.

This relationship is used by funds that trade using numerical models. Traders said these funds started selling as the dollar climbed after the Fed said further reductions would depend on reining in stubbornly high inflation.

“It’s all to do with the dollar at the moment,” a metals trader said, adding that the prospects of a trade war between China and the United States on the horizon was also behind the selling of industrial metals.

Copper drops to 2-week low, surpluses on the horizon

Trump has vowed to slap across-the-board tariffs of 60% on China, the world’s largest consumer of industrial metals, which is likely to retaliate. China is also expected to respond with fiscal and monetary stimulus to boost its growth.

“We will see a tug of war in sentiment between Trump’s tariffs and China’s stimulus response,” said Piotr Ortonowski, analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

“This policy unpredictability will drag on throughout much of next year, which will likely to keep copper prices more rangebound than in previous years.”

Elsewhere, zinc fell to a one-month low at $2,952.5 a ton as concern about demand from China’s steel producers and its construction sector reinforced the selling pressure created by the dollar. It was last down 0.5% at $2,978.

In other metals, aluminium ceded 0.4% to $2,517, lead slipped 0.9% to $1,963, tin retreated 1.9% to $28,560 and nickel fell 1.2% to $15,315.

