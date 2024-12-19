AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
No winners in potential US-EU trade war except China, EU’s Kallas says

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 03:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRUSSELS: There would be no winners in a potential trade war between the United States and the European Union except China, the EU’s Foreign Affairs High Representative Kaja Kallas said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters before a summit of EU leaders that is to discuss the 27-nation bloc’s place in the world and its relations with the new Trump administration and China, Kallas said the EU was a great power when it acted together.

“There are no winners in trade wars, that is very clear,” she said answering a question of what would be the EU response to a 20% tariff on EU goods that incoming US President Donald Trump has said he would impose on imports.

Russia has no place in Syria after Assad fall: EU’s Kallas

“If we start to have a trade war with the United States, also people in the United States would not benefit from that, so we need to be very careful,” she said, adding the US and EU should rather present a united front against China.

“If the US is looking at China, then we should stick together - Europe and the United States. If we have a trade war between the US and the EU, then who is laughing out loud? It is China,” she said.

