AGL 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.25%)
AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.02 (-7.89%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-8.55%)
CNERGY 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-10.55%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-9.92%)
DFML 36.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-9.75%)
DGKC 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-5.89%)
FCCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
FFBL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-3.97%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.71%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-6.89%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.14%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-9.98%)
KOSM 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.44%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-7.11%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.53 (-9.84%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.26 (-4.65%)
PAEL 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-6.31%)
PIBTL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-9.2%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -10.38 (-5.25%)
PRL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.41%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-8.91%)
SEARL 99.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.65%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.87%)
TPLP 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.18%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-9.99%)
TRG 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-9.55%)
UNITY 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-11.7%)
BR100 11,365 Decreased By -524.9 (-4.41%)
BR30 35,070 Decreased By -2286.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 106,293 Decreased By -4777.4 (-4.3%)
KSE30 33,397 Decreased By -1512.3 (-4.33%)
Dec 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pound rocked by tough-talking Fed ahead of BoE decision

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2024 02:15pm

LONDON: Sterling inched higher on Thursday as it recovered some of its steep losses suffered late on Wednesday when the US Federal Reserve officials sent the dollar surging by scrubbing out two rate cuts from next year’s projections.

The focus in UK markets on Thursday is on the Bank of England, which is expected to hold interest rates at 4.75% as persistent inflation limits its room for manoeuvre despite a slowing economy.

The pound was last up 0.3% at $1.2611, after dropping 1.08% in the previous session as the dollar rallied.

Against a basket of six peers, the dollar jumped 1.18% on Wednesday.

The Fed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) but policymakers estimated they would be likely to lower borrowing costs by just 50 bps next year, 50 bps less than they envisaged in September.

The changes pushed up yields on US government bonds, making them relatively more attractive and boosting the dollar.

Sterling falls after shock contraction in UK GDP

“The market was blindsided by the surprising hawkishness,” said Steve Englander, head of global FX research at Standard Chartered.

“The market impact was particularly sharp because most of the market expected a really low volatility (Fed meeting).”

Britain’s pound has been one of the strongest performers against the surging dollar this year but has fallen around 1% since January.

Data this week showed growth in UK wages sped up in the three months to October and inflation rose to an eight-month high of 2.6% in November.

The figures cemented traders’ bets that the BoE will hold rates on Thursday and caused them to lower their expectations for rate cuts next year.

They now only see two further 25 bp rate cuts as likely in 2025, after two reductions in August and November this year.

Sterling has rallied sharply against the euro this year in a sign of the diverging paths of the BoE and European Central Bank, which is expected to deliver four or five rate cuts next year as the bloc’s economy sputters.

The euro held broadly steady against the pound at 82.44 pence on Thursday, not far from the 2-1/2-year low of 82.26 pence touched last week.

Sterling

Comments

200 characters

Pound rocked by tough-talking Fed ahead of BoE decision

KSE-100 suffers 4,000-point loss, falls below 107,000 amid correction

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as unfortunate, biased

Intra-day update: rupee records slight improvement against US dollar

Fire engulfs building at Karachi’s M.A Jinnah road

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Hyderabad

Pakistan, Indonesia agree to remain in close contact to maintain momentum in bilateral relations

Tax laws bill tabled in NA: Govt steps up pressure on non-filers

Taxmen likely to seal unregistered people’s co’s premises

PRAL restructuring plan endorsed: ECC approves Rs10bn for urea subsidy dues

Energy sector: France concerned at ‘challenges’ faced by its firms

Read more stories